MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,215. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $516.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.91 and a 200-day moving average of $528.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

