Marlin Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Marlin has a market cap of $69.21 million and $17.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00445706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00061555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00515258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,225,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.