Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $765,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

