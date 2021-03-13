MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $8,146.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00450526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00060848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00513196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011957 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,343 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.