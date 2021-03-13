Master Contract Token Price Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $613,278.38 and $109,602.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.78 or 0.03137697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022693 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

