Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $382.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,166. The firm has a market cap of $379.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.96 and its 200 day moving average is $337.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

