Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,555 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Mastercard worth $766,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.44.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.71. 2,467,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.