Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381,890 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for about 2.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 1.72% of Match Group worth $693,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of -232.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

