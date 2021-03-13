Matic Network Price Hits $0.12 (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the US dollar. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00662600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.