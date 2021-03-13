Matrix AI Network Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $129,613.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00377592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

