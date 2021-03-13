Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Matson worth $36,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Matson (NYSE:MATX)

