MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 40.7% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $536,186.08 and $359,724.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,971.23 or 0.99859500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.64 or 0.00392484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00294423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00738388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.