McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after buying an additional 147,359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,137.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 221,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. 33,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

