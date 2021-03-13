McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of McKesson worth $162,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in McKesson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of MCK opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.47. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

