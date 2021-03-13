Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report $282.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.36 million. Medifast reported sales of $178.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 109.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Medifast by 205.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $257.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $279.46.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

