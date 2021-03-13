Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Short Interest Update

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,712,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MFST remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 27,854,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,013,977. Medifirst Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Medifirst Solutions Company Profile
Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Medifirst Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifirst Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.