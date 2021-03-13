Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $118.65. 59,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

