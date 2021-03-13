Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 15% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00365878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,517 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

