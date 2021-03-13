Megacoin Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000154 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,480 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

