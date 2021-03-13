Membrana (MBN) One Day Volume Tops $84,065.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Membrana has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $84,065.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Membrana has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00654664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025083 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00035580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 606,054,373 coins and its circulating supply is 355,731,636 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

According to CryptoCompare,

Membrana Coin Trading

