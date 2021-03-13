Meme Market Capitalization Tops $89.69 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Meme has traded 68% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $89.69 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can now be bought for about $3,203.04 or 0.05227662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.02 or 0.00396638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004918 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00028119 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

