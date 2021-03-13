MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of MercadoLibre worth $331,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,550.15 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,779.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,480.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,687.83 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

