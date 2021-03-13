Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.28. 16,342,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,602,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

