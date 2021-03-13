Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.65 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.33% of TriNet Group worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,812. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,678 shares of company stock worth $10,262,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

