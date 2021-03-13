Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 15,196,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,368,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

