Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

