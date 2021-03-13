Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $146,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

