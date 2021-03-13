Merculet Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $360,149.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00446156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00061174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00090223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00515183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,472,305 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

