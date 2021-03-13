Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mercurity Fintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Shares of MFH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. 458,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. Mercurity Fintech has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.