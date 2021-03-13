Mercury (MER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,160.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Mercury has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $14,160.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

