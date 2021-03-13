Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,693 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Mercury Systems worth $56,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,849,635.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.