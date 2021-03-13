Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MREO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,905. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.