Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Update

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the February 11th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

MCMJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

