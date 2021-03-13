Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Meritage Homes worth $38,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after purchasing an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $935,353. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $90.50 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

