Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $30,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,973. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,384,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,764. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

