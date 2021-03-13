Metadium (META) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $314.13 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Metadium has a total market cap of $138.22 million and $314.13 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 207.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00664037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

