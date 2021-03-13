Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 11% This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $385,640.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.00445617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00513730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

