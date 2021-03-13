MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 89,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

