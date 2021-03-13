MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,133,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,104. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

