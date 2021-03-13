Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Taurus Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.13 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.