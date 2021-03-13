Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 200,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 96,317 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 104,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

