Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,113.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,213.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,194.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

