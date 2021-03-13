MiL.k (MLK) Trading Up 29.9% This Week

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $49.40 million and $6.06 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.00462340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00062161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00081509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00531995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011709 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

MiL.k Token Trading

