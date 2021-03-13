Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $80.31.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

