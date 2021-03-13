Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.36 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $18.36 million and $9,856.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $322.70 or 0.00527212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.00445617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00513730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 56,880 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

