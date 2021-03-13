Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Volume Tops $246,965.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $246,965.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $24.50 or 0.00040321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 739,598 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

