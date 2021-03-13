Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Up 21% Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $722.71 or 0.01201624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00461449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00062785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00516789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012317 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 32,853 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

