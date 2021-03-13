Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 11th total of 547,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.

MIELF remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

