MixMarvel (MIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.48 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 45% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00050411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00680601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00066727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,754,436,831 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

