Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,435,166 shares of company stock worth $382,911,808 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $8.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.87. The company had a trading volume of 352,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,773. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.89 and a 200-day moving average of $270.17. The stock has a market cap of $779.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

